 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Tulsi & Parvati Together; Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Sakshi Tanwar To Make An Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Show – Watch Promo
There were reports that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’s Parvati, aka Sakshi Tanwar, and Om, aka Kiran Karmarkar, will be making an appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to reunite Mihir and Tulsi. Now, it is confirmed as the promo of the same has made it to social media, and fans are super excited to watch Tulsi and Parvati together.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 is getting a good response. The show has been steady at the TRP charts in second position, and clearly, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a number one show again. There were reports that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’s Parvati, aka Sakshi Tanwar, and Om, aka Kiran Karmarkar, will be making an appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to reunite Mihir and Tulsi.

Now, it is confirmed as the promo of the same has made it to social media, and fans are super excited to watch Tulsi and Parvati together. Check out the promo below…

Netizens React To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2-Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Special Promo

A netizen tweeted, “Wow 😳 So so heart touching 😭 Tulsi & Parvati bhabhi ITV ki do superstar Bahuein ek sath 🔥 @StarPlus har impossible ko possible kar raha hai (sic).” Another X user tweeted, “Star plus top 2 iconic woman ... Most lovable characters of star plus are back (sic).”

One more netizen tweeted, “INSANE 🔥 my guess is the mahasangam will happen on the day kggk completes it’s 25th year?! 🧐 so freaking excited OMG! (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Well, it will be interesting to see whether this special episode will be able to beat Anupamaa’s TRP or not.

Smriti Irani Shooting For Kyunki… Amid Z+ Security? 

Meanwhile, recently during an interview with Mashable, Smriti opened up about the reports of her shooting with Z+ security on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2. She said, "I was really surprised when this news about me was circulated - that I would be shooting under Z security, with tight protection. I had a hearty laugh.”

