‘Dada To My Babies’: Esha Deol Wishes Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani On His Birthday

Instagram: Esha Deol

Most of the Bollywood celebrities always stay cordial with their exes even after their separation and divorce. Actress Esha Deol, on Sunday, took to her Instagram story to wish Happy Birthday to her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. The actress shared a picture of Bharat and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dada to my babies. Stay happy, healthy, and blessed.”

Esha and Bharat got married in 2012, and in 2017, they were blessed with a baby girl, Radhya. In 2019, they welcomed their second child together, once again a baby girl, and named her Miraya. However, in February 2024, they announced their separation.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Separation Announcement

While announcing their separation, they had shared a statement which read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”

Esha Deol Spends Sunday With Bharat Takhtani

A few days ago, on a Sunday, Esha, her sister Ahana Deol, and Bharat had met for lunch. Bharat had posted a picture of them on his Instagram story and captioned it as, “Family Sunday.”

Bharat Takhtani Confirms Relationship With Meghna Lakhani

In August this year, Bharat had confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. He shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Welcome to my family #itsofficial.”

Esha Deol On Following In Love Again

Last month, in an interview with ETimes, Esha revealed that she is single, but open to falling in love again. She had said, “I will always believe in falling in love. One should keep falling in love. Having love and companionship in life is wonderful. However, it is not your be-all and end-all.”