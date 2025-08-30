'Welcome To The Family': Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani CONFIRMS Relationship With Entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, See PHOTOS | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has found new love nearly two years after their divorce. Speculation arose when the businessman shared a photo with Meghna Lakhani Talreja, but it was his caption that grabbed attention, as he wrote, "Welcome to my family," along with the hashtag "It's official."

Bharat Takhtani Confirms Relationship With Meghna Lakhani

Meghna also shared a photo with Bharat from their vacation in Spain, where the duo, with arms around each other, happily posed near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales plaque in Madrid. Captioning the post, Meghna wrote, "The journey starts here" (with infinity, heart, and evil eye amulet emojis), seemingly confirming their relationship.

Who Is Meghna Lakhani?

Meghna, who resided in Dubai, is an entrepreneur and the founder of One Modern World, a Dubai-based business that collaborates with global suppliers to serve companies and organisations across the United Arab Emirates and the GCC.

Apart from One Modern World, she is also the founder of startups MLT and Optas.app.

She also runs an Instagram page called The Lady Boss Diaries, a platform created for ambitious women who are building their own empires. According to Meghna’s LinkedIn profile, she is a 'serial entrepreneur with fifteen years of global experience in various industries.'

About Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani

The duo got married in 2012 in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. However, their marriage came to an end after 11 years.

Esha and Bharat have two children, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019, whom they co-parent. The rumours about the duo's separation started after he did not attend Hema Malini's grand 75th birthday bash in October 2023.