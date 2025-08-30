Pawan Singh Shares Cryptic Note On 'Suffering' Amid Backlash For Touching Co-Star Inappropriately & Allegedly Harassing Wife

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has once again found himself in the headlines, this time for a cryptic social media post. The actor, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies, recently faced backlash after a video went viral showing him allegedly touching his new song's co-star, Anjali Raghav, inappropriately during an event in Lucknow.

Amid this row, Singh's second wife, Jyoti Singh, publicly accused him of neglect, claiming that he has ignored her calls and messages for months. She even hinted at "self-harm" in her emotional appeal shared on Instagram.

In the midst of mounting scrutiny, Singh shared a picture of himself praying with folded hands on Instagram. Along with the image, he posted a cryptic note in Hindi which read, "एक कहावत है— जिस तन लागे सो तन जाने, कोई न जाने पीर पराई।”

The proverb translates to, "Only the one who suffers knows the pain; no one else can truly understand another's suffering."

Soon after he shared the post, a section of users slammed him for his controversies. However, his fans came out in his support.

Anjali Raghav quits Bhojpuri film industry

On August 30, Anjali, known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, reacted to the video showing Singh inappropriately touching her waist during a public event in Lucknow. She condemned his actions and announced that she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Anjali shared that since the video went viral, she has been worried and continuously receiving messages from people asking her to speak out, questioning why she did not take action on stage or slap him, and why she was seen smiling instead.

Jyoti Singh's shocking allegations

Amid this, Singh's second wife, Jyoti Singh shared a picture with him and penned a long emotional note in Hindi, alleging neglect and expressing despair over their strained relationship.

In her post, Jyoti claimed that for several months she has been trying to reach out to Singh regarding personal and political matters but has received no response to her calls and messages.

The most alarming part of Jyoti's note was her mention of suicidal thoughts. She wrote that Singh had left her in a situation where she could think of "nothing but self-immolation."