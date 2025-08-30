 'Your Worthless, 2 Paisa Opinion...': Sona Mohapatra Slams X User Who Called Her Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup Criticism 'Meaningless'
Singer Sona Mohapatra voiced her displeasure with the Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup, calling it a form of “new cultural colonialism.” She argued that Indian audiences tend to prioritise international names over homegrown talent

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

The highly anticipated lineup for Lollapalooza India 2026 was unveiled on August 29, with international artists Linkin Park and Playboi Carti announced as the headliners. The roster also includes global names such as YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY, while Indian acts like Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, and Baalti appeared further down the list.

Soon after the reveal, singer Sona Mohapatra voiced her displeasure with the lineup, calling it a form of “new cultural colonialism.” She argued that Indian audiences tend to prioritise international names over homegrown talent.

article-image

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Mohapatra wrote, "Can you imagine a music festival happening in the USA or any other country with desi bands/artists as the lineup and any non-diaspora attendees showing up? I call this the new Cultural Colonialism & like the past, our own are the first to bow down."

Her remarks sparked debate online. One user countered her stance, stating, “The bands that are crowd pullers will always be featured on top. This is business! That’s why they are called the headliners. Meaningless accusation.”

Unfazed, Sona fired back at the troll, writing, “And it is your worthless, 2 paisa opinion that no Indian acts are ‘crowd pullers’ within India? That’s your low self-esteem speaking, sadly. All the music festivals abroad honour their own homegrown acts & thereby build their brands upwards. We never will, thanks to attitudes like you.”

Known for her outspoken views on issues ranging from the music industry to social causes, Sona has often used her platform to highlight the challenges faced by Indian independent artists.

Lollapalooza India 2026

The fourth edition of Lollapalooza India is set to take over Mumbai on January 25 and 26, next year, with some of the biggest international artists gracing the stage.

The 40-name lineup also features acts like Sammy Virji, LANY, Calum Scott, Mother Mother, Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, Baalti, Bunt., Nubiyan Twist, and more.

Alongside global sensations, a strong Indian and indie presence has been added to the mix, giving newer and niche artists a chance to shine on the big stage. Notable homegrown names such as Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera, MXRCI, and many others will also be performing.

Along with the lineup, tickets for Lollapalooza India have also gone live, with the most expensive one priced at a whopping Rs 55,000.

The cheapest tickets for the festival are priced at Rs 10,060, also for a weekender pass, this included a booking fee of Rs 1,061.

