'Horrific, Shameful': Swara Bhasker Condemns Brutal Killing Of Sewadaar At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has reacted strongly to the shocking killing of a 35-year-old sewadaar at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple. On Monday (September 1), Swara reacted to a CCTV video showing men thrashing the sewadaar and described the incident as "ghastly and horrific."

The actress took to her official X account to express outrage over the violence. "This is absolutely ghastly and horrific!!! Lynching people to death has become a norm in India… jarring and chilling to the core," she wrote.

She added, "Shameful and says something truly disturbing about our society. We've turned into monsters."

The incident took place late Friday night (August 29) when a dispute over the distribution of prasad spiraled into violence. The victim, Yogendra Singh, who had devoted nearly 15 years of service at the temple, was allegedly attacked after refusing a group's demand for chunni prasad. Singh had reportedly explained that the stock had run out, but the argument escalated.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the attackers dragged Singh out and assaulted him with sticks and blows until he collapsed.

A disturbing video from the scene shows five to six men mercilessly beating Singh, even as he lay motionless on the ground. The assault, carried out in full public view, left him with severe injuries that proved fatal.

So far, five men have been arrested in connection with the case. The prime accused, Atul Pandey, was caught on the spot by locals and handed over to police. On Saturday, officials confirmed the arrest of four others - identified as Mohan alias Bhura, his cousin Kuldeep Bidhuri, Nitin Pandey, and Anil Kumar. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace other suspects involved in the crime, Delhi Police said, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

The brutal killing has sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding swift justice.