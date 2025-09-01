 'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe

'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe

Rupali Ganguly on Monday took to X (Twitter) to slam Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, for his 'Brahmins profiteering' jibe. The actress tweeted, "Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Rupali Ganguly / Peter Navarro

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is someone who always shares her point of view about what's happening in the country. On Monday, the actress took to X (Twitter) and slammed Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro for his 'Brahmins profiteering' jibe. Rupali tweeted, "Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess."

She further wrote, "Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united." Check out the tweet below...

Read Also
'Big Win For Compassion': Rupali Ganguly, Raveena Tandon Welcome SC's Modified Stray Dog Verdict
article-image

'You've got Brahmins profiteering...': Peter Navarro

According to Times of India, while talking to the Fox News, Peter Navarro said, "Look, Modi's a great leader. I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he's the biggest democracy in the world. So I would just simply say to the Indian people: please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop. Yeah, and we'll be watching that closely."

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
VIDEO: 'Government Ignoring Manoj Jarange, Failed To Handle Situation,' Says NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule
Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Moves To Private Farmhouse In Delhi’s Chhatarpur - VIDEO
Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Moves To Private Farmhouse In Delhi’s Chhatarpur - VIDEO
'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video
'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen's Plane Targeted By Alleged Russian GPS Jamming
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen's Plane Targeted By Alleged Russian GPS Jamming

Rupali Ganguly On SC's Order For Stray Dogs

When a couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court had ordered that stray dogs of Delhi-NCR should be shifted to shelter homes, at that time also Rupali had spoken about it on social media a lot. She had shared a video with a stray dog, and captioned it as, "Ye Desh inka bhi hai Ye Duniya inki bhi hai Compassion and Kindness over hatred and cruelty Jai Pashupatinath."

Read Also
TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3
article-image

Anupamaa TRP

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. In week 33, the show was at the number 1 sport with a TRP of 2.3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade...

'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade...

Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue...

Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue...

'Void You Leave Behind Is Beyond Words': Venkatesh Daggubati's Pet Dog Google Passes Away, Rana...

'Void You Leave Behind Is Beyond Words': Venkatesh Daggubati's Pet Dog Google Passes Away, Rana...

Netizens Bash Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande And Others For Facing Their Back Towards Ganpati Bappa And...

Netizens Bash Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande And Others For Facing Their Back Towards Ganpati Bappa And...

'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka...

'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka...