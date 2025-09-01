'Don’t Drag Brahmins Or India To Hide Your Mess': Rupali Ganguly Blasts Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro For His Casteist Jibe

Rupali Ganguly / Peter Navarro

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is someone who always shares her point of view about what's happening in the country. On Monday, the actress took to X (Twitter) and slammed Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro for his 'Brahmins profiteering' jibe. Rupali tweeted, "Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess."

She further wrote, "Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united." Check out the tweet below...

'You've got Brahmins profiteering...': Peter Navarro

According to Times of India, while talking to the Fox News, Peter Navarro said, "Look, Modi's a great leader. I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he's the biggest democracy in the world. So I would just simply say to the Indian people: please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop. Yeah, and we'll be watching that closely."

Rupali Ganguly On SC's Order For Stray Dogs

When a couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court had ordered that stray dogs of Delhi-NCR should be shifted to shelter homes, at that time also Rupali had spoken about it on social media a lot. She had shared a video with a stray dog, and captioned it as, "Ye Desh inka bhi hai Ye Duniya inki bhi hai Compassion and Kindness over hatred and cruelty Jai Pashupatinath."

Anupamaa TRP

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. In week 33, the show was at the number 1 sport with a TRP of 2.3.