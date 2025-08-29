TRP Report Week 33: Anupamaa At Number 1, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu 2 Enters Top 3

YouTube: Anupamaa / Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The TRP report of week 33 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has once again taken the top spot with a TRP of 2.3. Anupamaa is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, with a rating of 2.0. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi 2, which was at the fourth position last week, has now entered the top 3 with a TRP of 1.9.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was at the second spot last week, has dropped to fourth position. It has got the TRP of 1.9. The show that has surprised one and all is Tum Se Tum Tak. It was at the sixth spot last week, and has now entered the top 5 with a rating of 1.8. After a long gap, a show on Zee TV has entered the top 5.

Udne Ki Aasha, which was in top five last week, has dropped to sixth position with a TRP of 1.7, and Mangal Lakshmi, which got a TRP of 1.4, is the seventh spot. At the eighth position is Aarti Anjali Awasthi with a rating of 1.4.

In the top 10, the ninth position is of Vasudha with a TRP of 1.3 and Lakshmi Ka Safar has showed a huge drop and it has reacked 10th spot with a rating of 1.3. Last week, Lakshmi Ka Safar was on seventh position.

The TRP of the shows keep changing every week. However, it looks like Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is not in a mood to leave the number one position. However, now, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This 2 has entered the top 3, it will be interesting to see whether the show will be able to beat Anupamaa in the TRP race or not.