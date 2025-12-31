Video: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down After Learning She Failed California Bar Exam, Says She Feels Like 'A Big F***ing Loser'

Kim Kardashian got emotional in the season 7 finale of The Kardashians after learning she failed the California Bar Exam. While her unsuccessful attempt was already reported earlier this month, the newly aired episode captured the raw and unfiltered moment when Kim found out on November 7, 2025, making the setback feel far more personal for viewers.

In the episode’s most talked-about scene, Kim is seen sitting on a couch with her family - Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and her son Saint - anxiously waiting for the results to drop at 5 pm. As the clock strikes the hour, Kim refreshes her screen and confirms what she already feared. “I didn’t make it. It’s okay, I figured that,” she says, struggling to hold back tears as her voice cracks.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after learning she failed the California bar exam. pic.twitter.com/kk1B3KfxS2 — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025

When Khloé asks why she expected the result, Kim admits she sensed trouble while writing the exam. She confesses that her essays didn’t feel strong enough and that she knew they might cost her.

Kris Jenner is quick to offer comfort, expressing how painful the outcome feels given the effort Kim put in. “It sucks because you worked so hard,” Kris says sympathetically. Khloé, however, takes a more blunt approach, suggesting that distractions may have played a role. During a call with Kim’s law mentor, Chris, Khloé remarks that juggling a TV show while preparing for such a demanding exam may not have helped, pointing out that Kim was “memorising lines and memorising law” at the same time.

Chris attempts to reassure Kim, reminding her that failing does not define her. He says how close she came to passing and how intensely she studied, urging her not to let the result diminish her progress. Still, Kim doesn’t shy away from expressing her disappointment, joking darkly that she feels like “a big f***ing loser this week.”

Khloé then tries to lift Kim’s mood by referencing mixed reviews of her recent project All’s Fair, calling early criticism “just haters.” Kim laughs through the disappointment, admitting, “It was either going to be the greatest week or the worst week ever.”

Despite the setback, Kim makes it clear that she’s not giving up, revealing she’s ready to take another shot at the bar exam.