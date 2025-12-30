PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not Plushies, It's A Damn Shame...'

American media personality, actress, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently gifted her four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, their own puppies for Christmas. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a photo of the four puppies cuddled together on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Each kid got a puppy."

However, Kim has now been called out by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for gifting puppies to her children. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Sunday, Dec. 28, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk lashed out at Kim and said, "Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that."

'They Can Try To Make Some Amends Now'

Further, Newkirk said that, just like Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian also gifted a dog to her family for Christmas, urging them to "call PETA or a local shelter the next time" they want to add another dog to their family

"(They can) try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," the PETA founder said.

Kim Kardashian, who has been studying law for the last six years, revealed that she failed her California bar exam, which she took on July 29 and July 30.

The SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram story, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination.Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"