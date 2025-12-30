 PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not Plushies, It's A Damn Shame...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not Plushies, It's A Damn Shame...'

PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not Plushies, It's A Damn Shame...'

Kim Kardashian recently gifted her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, their own puppies for Christmas. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was slammed by PETA. Founder Ingrid Newkirk told PEOPLE, "Puppies are not plushies," adding that Kim missed a chance to promote shelter adoptions.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image

American media personality, actress, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently gifted her four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, their own puppies for Christmas. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a photo of the four puppies cuddled together on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Each kid got a puppy."

PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children Gifts

However, Kim has now been called out by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for gifting puppies to her children. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Sunday, Dec. 28, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk lashed out at Kim and said, "Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that."

Read Also
Kim Kardashian Reveals The Damage Her Body Went Through After Wearing 'Unbreathable' Corset At The...
article-image

Photo Via Instagram story

'They Can Try To Make Some Amends Now'

FPJ Shorts
Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures & Working Days
Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures & Working Days
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims

Further, Newkirk said that, just like Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian also gifted a dog to her family for Christmas, urging them to "call PETA or a local shelter the next time" they want to add another dog to their family

"(They can) try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," the PETA founder said.

Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam Again

Kim Kardashian, who has been studying law for the last six years, revealed that she failed her California bar exam, which she took on July 29 and July 30.

Read Also
Kim Kardashian's Brain Aneurysm Could Have Been Caused Due To THIS; More About Her Condition
article-image

The SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram story, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination.Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹700 Crore Mark

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Parth Samthaan On Learning Urdu For His Character Mahid, 'I Had To Get English...

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Parth Samthaan On Learning Urdu For His Character Mahid, 'I Had To Get English...

PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not...

PETA Slams Kim Kardashian For Gifting Dogs To Her 4 Children As Christmas Gifts: 'Puppies Are Not...

'Need More Human Practices': Mini Mathur Supports Swiggy, Zomato & Other Delivery Workers' Strike On...

'Need More Human Practices': Mini Mathur Supports Swiggy, Zomato & Other Delivery Workers' Strike On...

Who Was Nandini CM? Know About Actress Who Died By Suicide Days After Filming Her Death Scene In TV...

Who Was Nandini CM? Know About Actress Who Died By Suicide Days After Filming Her Death Scene In TV...