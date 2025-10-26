Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm: Says Stress & Work Might Have Caused It; More About This Condition

Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian recently made a shocking revelation about her health. During a routine MRI scan, doctors discovered what she described as a “little aneurysm” in her brain. The news surfaced in the season 7 preview of her reality show The Kardashians, where the 45-year-old opened up about the emotional toll of the diagnosis.

A shocking diagnosis amid intense stress

Kim explained that doctors believed the aneurysm could be linked to extreme stress-a factor that has loomed large in her life in recent years. From her high-profile divorce from Kanye West to the pressures of running multiple businesses, studying law, and raising four children, the reality star admitted she’s often pushed to her limits.

She got emotional while sharing how everything-from juggling her brands and fame to coping with the trauma of her Paris robbery-has taken a toll on her physical and mental health. Experts note that chronic stress can elevate blood pressure and contribute to vascular problems, including aneurysms.

What exactly is a Brain Aneurysm?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a weak, balloon-like bulge that forms in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain. Over time, constant pressure from blood flow can cause this weak area to swell, similar to a bubble.

While many aneurysms remain small and harmless, a ruptured aneurysm can lead to bleeding in or around the brain, known as a haemorrhagic stroke, which can be life-threatening.

Warning signs and risk factors

Symptoms of a brain aneurysm can include:

-Sudden severe headache

-Nausea or vomiting

-Blurred or double vision

-Stiff neck

-Seizures

-Sensitivity to light

-Confusion or loss of consciousness

Risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, family history, substance abuse, and chronic stress.

In Kim’s case, the aneurysm was detected early, allowing doctors to monitor and manage the condition before it became dangerous. Medical experts emphasize that routine scans, healthy lifestyle habits, and stress management can greatly reduce the risk of aneurysm complications.