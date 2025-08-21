TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa Takes The Top Spot, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Stays Steady

Anupamaa / Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The TRP report of week 32 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has once again taken the top spot with a TRP of 2.2. Anupamaa is followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with a rating of 2.0, and at the third position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, with a TRP of 1.9.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi 2 took a great start, and in its first week, it was at the top spot. However, the show dropped in its second week, but in its third week, it is steady and at the fourth position. It has a TRP of 1.8. The Smriti Irani starrer is followed by Udne Ki Aasha with a TRP of 1.7. In the top five shows, four are of Star Plus.

Zee TV's Tum Se Tum Tak has taken the sixth position with a TRP of 1.6, and Lakshmi Ka Safar has come down to seventh spot with 1.4 TRP. Meanwhile, Mangal Lakshmi is at the eighth spot with a TRP of 1.4.

In the top 10, the ninth position is of Aarti Anjali Awasthi with 1.3 TRP, and Shiv Shakti is at the 10th spot with a TRP of 1.2.

Talking about reality shows, Pati Patni Aur Panga started on a good note, but now it has dropped drastically and just got a TRP of 0.9. Even Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has disappointed with 0.8 TRP. Meanwhile, Zee TV's Choriyaan Chali Gaon has got a TRP of 0.9.

Well, has your favourite show made it to the top 10? If not, maybe you start watching it and tell your friends and family to watch it as well.