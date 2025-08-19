Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 19 Written Update: Pari Secretly Meets Ex-Boyfriend A Day After Marrying Ajay, Tulsi Confronts Her

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (aired Tuesday, August 19) delivered a heavy dose of drama and emotions. In just a few days since its premiere, Ektaa Kapoor's daily soap has managed to capture viewers' attention, building intrigue and excitement while leaving audiences eagerly waiting to see what unfolds next.

In the latest episode, Tulsi reveals to Mihir that Noina (played by Barkha Bisht) had been in love with him during their college days. In response, Mihir assures her that if she feels insecure, he is willing to call off his business dealings with Noina.

But Tulsi reassures Mihir, telling him that there will never be any misunderstanding between them because of Noina.

In the previous episode, it was shown that Pari was hiding a scar. In today's episode, the reason behind it was finally revealed.

Pari's ex-boyfriend, who had betrayed her at the last moment, came to meet her outside her in-laws' house and even called her. Pari secretly went downstairs to see him and told him that she could not meet him anymore. At that moment, Ranvijay forcefully grabbed her hand, which caused her injury.

Ranvijay then calls Pari again and tries to force her into meeting him. He even threatens that he will harm himself if she refuses to see him.

Ajay drops Pari at her parents' house, Shanti Niketan, but instead of going inside, she secretly takes an auto and leaves to meet Ranvijay. While Ajay and her in-laws believe that Pari is at her home for the Janmashtami celebrations, in reality, she sneaks away to meet her ex-boyfriend.

Ranvijay folds his hands and apologises to Pari, but she gets extremely angry with him, telling him that he has hurt her a lot. The two are seen at a hotel when suddenly Tulsi arrives there. However, Pari sees Tulsi and she asks Ranvijay to leave.

Tulsi doesn't see Ranvijay, and when she later confronts Pari, Pari covers up by telling her that she had come to the hotel with Ajay to have a meal and spend some time together.