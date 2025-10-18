 Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also Gets Loud Cheers - Watch Viral Videos
American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott is in India, and tonight (Saturday), his concert is happening in Delhi. The videos from the concert are going viral on social media, and fans are going crazy. Even Canadian rapper and singer Nav's opening act received loud cheers from the audience.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott is in India, and tonight (Saturday), his concert is happening in Delhi. The videos from the concert are going viral on social media, and fans are going crazy. The opening act at the concert was by none other than Canadian rapper and singer, Nav, and even he received loud cheers at the concert.

Check out the videos below...

Travis Scott's concert in Delhi is a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. His fans in India were eagerly waiting for the concert of their favourite rapper.

Travis Scott Concert In Delhi Date And Venue

The concert will be taking place two days in Delhi, today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday). It is happening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Ticket Prices

On Book My Show, the ticket prices of the concert start from Rs. 4000 and goes up to Rs. 30,000. We are sure fans of Travis would clearly pay any amount to watch him live.

Heavy Security At Travis Scott Concert In Delhi

When an international celebrity is going to perform in India, security is always a matter of concern. So, according to ANI, 1600 private security staff and around 1200 to 1800 officers from the Delhi Police, have been deployed to ensure that everything goes well at the concernt.

Were Gates Opened Late At Travis Scott's Delhi Concert On Day 1?

A video has gone viral on social media in which a netizen is claming that gates were opened late at Travis' concert in Delhi on Saturday. Check out the video below...

Well, the above videos prove that fans of Travis have gone crazy after watching him perform live in Delhi. So, let's wait and watch what will happen at the concert tomorrow.

