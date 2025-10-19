 'Who Do I Blame God Or Karan Johar?': Lakshya Recalls Feeling Numb After Dostana 2, Bedhadak Got Shelved
Actor Lakshya opened up about his shelved films Bedhadak and Dostana 2. After headlining Porus until 2018, he signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions, but both projects were dropped. He said, "Who do I blame? God? Or Karan Johar? I can’t blame anyone." Vikrant Massey will now headline Dostana 2, replacing Kartik Aaryan, with Lakshya still part of it.

Actor Lakshya, recently seen in Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, opened up about two of his major films, Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Collin D’Cunha's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. After headlining the historical show Porus until 2018, Lakshya auditioned for months before being offered a three-film deal by Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions. However, both films were shelved months after going on floors.

Lakshya Opens Up About Bedhadak, Dostana 2 Getting Shelved

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Lakshya shared that after his two films were shelved, he felt blank and numb, simply letting it happen. Luckily, he never experienced self-doubt and genuinely felt that nothing was set up for him, as he had no plans of becoming an actor, he just happened to become one. The only thing he knew was hard work.

Lakshya Shared He Didn't Blame Anyone

Further, Lakshya added, "So why should I stop doing that? That’s what’s made me. Who do I blame? God? or Karan Johar? I can’t blame anyone na. The film got shelved, and that’s it. For some reason, I had the self-belief that it was happening for a reason. Tables would turn one day. There wasn’t a single day throughout Covid when I didn’t work hard."

The actor said he told himself it wasn’t his fault and that his job was simply to wake up in the morning, do voice training, read his scenes, hit the gym, watch movies, and continue his routine without changing it.

The actor said he never considered calling his father, who is based in Delhi, at that time, as he would have gotten scared. He added that after his show Porus ended, he was offered another TV show paying Rs 20,000–25,000 per day, to which his father remarked, "That's a lot of money. I’ve never seen that kind of money in my whole life. Just grab it."

Lakshya shared that there was a stubbornness within him, why couldn’t he become a movie star? What was he lacking? If others were making it, why couldn’t he?

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey recently announced that he will be headlining Dostana 2, his first Dharma film, replacing Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya will continue to remain a part of the project.

