Maasi Priyanka Chopra Sends Heartfelt Wishes To New Parents Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha On Arrival Of Their Baby Boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, have become proud parents to a baby boy. On Sunday, October 19, the couple shared the happy news on social media, officially announcing the birth of their son.

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates New Parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Soon after, Parineeti's industry colleagues and friends flooded the couple with love and congratulations. Amid the warm wishes, the actress' cousin sister, actress Priyanka Chopra, now a proud maasi, shared a heartfelt message for Parineeti and Raghav.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share Parineeti and Raghav's announcement post, congratulating the couple with a simple yet sweet message, "Congratulations." The Sky Is Pink actress also tagged her uncle and aunt, Reena and Pawan Chopra, extending her love to the entire family.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Sharma's Official Announcement

Sharing the arrival of their baby boy in a joint statement on Sunday afternoon, Parineeti and Raghav said, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything...With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Why Priyanka Chopra Skipped Parineeti Chopra's Wedding

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, attended by close friends and family. However, Priyanka's absence from the wedding had sparked rumours of a rift between the cousins.

Later, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, clarified the reason behind her daughter’s absence when she was spotted at the Udaipur airport. When the paparazzi asked her how the wedding was, Madhu smiled and replied, "Bohot badhiya (very good)."

The paps further asked her why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. "Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working)," said Madhu Chopra.

Later, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet message for the couple, putting an end to the rift rumours.

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.