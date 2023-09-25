 Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Raghav and Parineeti shared their official wedding pictures on social media on Monday.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The duo got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

Post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests.

However, Parineeti's cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend the wedding ceremony.

On Monday morning, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra was snapped at the Udaipur airport where she indulged in a conversation with paparazzi and revealed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony.

Read Also
Inside Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding
article-image

The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” The paps further asked her why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu Chopra.

The paparazzi’s also questioned Madhu about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, to which she said, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena.”

When asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is very beautiful. She looked even more beautiful on her wedding).

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Veil Has Raghav Chadha’s Name On It - See Photo 
article-image

Raghav and Parineeti shared their official wedding pictures on social media on Monday.

Bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more glimpses of Raghav and Parineeti as Mr and Mrs.

In a video captured by ANI, bidai song 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...