Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The duo got married in the presence of their family members and close family friends.

Post the wedding ceremony, the newly married couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests.

However, Parineeti's cousin sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra couldn't attend the wedding ceremony.

On Monday morning, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra was snapped at the Udaipur airport where she indulged in a conversation with paparazzi and revealed why Priyanka could not attend the marriage ceremony.

The paps asked her how the wedding was, to which she replied, “Bohot badhiya (very good).” The paps further asked her why Priyanka couldn’t attend Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding. Madhu said that she had work commitments, which is why she had to give the wedding a miss. “Woh kaam kar rahe hai (She is working),” said Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Chopra finally React on Why Priyanka Not attending Pari Wedding !! pic.twitter.com/vDI8WWhb5P — Crazy 4 Bollywood 💙 (@crazy4bolly) September 25, 2023

The paparazzi’s also questioned Madhu about what she gifted Parineeti and Raghav, to which she said, “Unhone sab mana kardiya. No lena dena.”

When asked how Parineeti looked on her wedding day, Madhu said, “Arey waise hi khubsoorat hai. Aur achhi lag rahi thi. (She is very beautiful. She looked even more beautiful on her wedding).

Raghav and Parineeti shared their official wedding pictures on social media on Monday.

Bride Parineeti Chopra wore a wedding outfit designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more glimpses of Raghav and Parineeti as Mr and Mrs.

In a video captured by ANI, bidai song 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' can be heard playing at the wedding venue while marriage rituals are being performed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)