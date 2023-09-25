Inside Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, Sunday
Several inside photos from their dreamy wedding have now gone viral on the internet
Parineeti and Raghav opted for a white-themed wedding and their guests too complied with the theme
For the reception bash, newly-married Parineeti looked resplendent in a pink saree, while Raghav was all suited up
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended the wedding and represented the groom's side
Parineeti's best friend Sania Mirza and her sister Anam gave a sneak peek into the wedding
Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur in the presence of their closest friends and family members
A couple of pictures from their sangeet too have leaked online and by the looks of it, it was a glitzy affair
In one of the photos, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen posing together during one of their wedding festivities