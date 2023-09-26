Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Customised Kaleeras: From Ek Onkar & Om To Pancakes & London Bus

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur
Parineeti looked dreamy in an ivory lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and one of the major highlights of her wedding look was her customised kaleeras
Parineeti's kaleeras told the story of the newly-married couple and it was specially curated as per the bride's demands
The kaleeras Parineeti wore featured several motifs, including their initials -- 'P' and 'R'
It had religious chants like 'Ek Onkar', 'Waheguruji' and 'Om', highlighting their Punjabi roots
The motifs on the kaleeras also included a London phone booth and a London bus, signifying the city where they first met
Pancakes, muffin, coffee and croissant trinklets were also added as an ode to their breakfast date where it all began
The kaleeras also had motifs of musical notes and instruments, showing Parineeti and Raghav's love for music
Parineeti and Raghav's wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm, and fans cannot help but gush over how dreamy the whole affair looked
