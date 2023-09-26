Decoding Parineeti Chopra's Customised Kaleeras: From Ek Onkar & Om To Pancakes & London Bus

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur

Parineeti looked dreamy in an ivory lehenga with heavy golden embroidery and one of the major highlights of her wedding look was her customised kaleeras

Parineeti's kaleeras told the story of the newly-married couple and it was specially curated as per the bride's demands

The kaleeras Parineeti wore featured several motifs, including their initials -- 'P' and 'R'

Courtesy: Twitter

It had religious chants like 'Ek Onkar', 'Waheguruji' and 'Om', highlighting their Punjabi roots

Credit: Mrinalini Chandra

The motifs on the kaleeras also included a London phone booth and a London bus, signifying the city where they first met

Credit: Mrinalini Chandra

Pancakes, muffin, coffee and croissant trinklets were also added as an ode to their breakfast date where it all began

Credit: Mrinalini Chandra

The kaleeras also had motifs of musical notes and instruments, showing Parineeti and Raghav's love for music

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm, and fans cannot help but gush over how dreamy the whole affair looked

