 Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged their wedding vows in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Actress Parineeti Chopra finally married Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday. The couple shared the first pictures from their wedding on Monday and within minutes, they were splashed all over the internet. Parineeti and Raghav opted for a white-themed wedding and it looked nothing short of a fairytale.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged their wedding vows in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family members.

Sharing the photos from their dreamy wedding, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Read Also
FIRST PHOTOS Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding Out: 'Blessed To Be Mr And Mrs'
article-image

All about Parineeti's wedding lehenga

Soon after the newlyweds shared their photos, Manish Malhotra, who designed the bride's lehenga, took to his social media handle to reveal the work that went behind creating the beautiful outfit.

Malhotra's team revealed that the lehenga took a staggering 2,500 hours to be created, and it was completely adorned with hand embroidery. "The beautiful tonal ecru base is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, using vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern. Nakshi and metal sequins add a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the delicate mesh #mmblouse and tulle framework dupatta, each embellished with fair-sized pearls," the designer stated.

Parineeti was also seen carrying a customised veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it. "Our signature tulle #MMveil features her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love," the caption stated.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Photos
article-image

Parineeti Chopra's wedding jewellery

Malhotra also shared specific details about the jewellery which went along with Parineeti's bridal outfit.

He shared that the multi-tiered necklace was made out of "Uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds". "Paired with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool designed with precision using Uncuts, Diamonds and Russian emeralds add a final flourish to her bridal radiance," the details read.

While Parineeti was decked up by Manish Malhotra, Raghav went for a white and golden sherwani designed by Pawan Sachdeva, who happens to be the groom's uncle.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Veil Has Raghav Chadha’s Name On It - See Photo 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parineeti Chopra Ditches Red Choora For Wedding With Raghav Chadha - Check Photos

Parineeti Chopra Ditches Red Choora For Wedding With Raghav Chadha - Check Photos

Inside Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Inside Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra

Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra

Priyanka Chopra Sheds Tears Of Joy For Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha After Skipping Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Sheds Tears Of Joy For Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha After Skipping Wedding

Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Veil Has Raghav Chadha’s Name On It - See Photo 

Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Veil Has Raghav Chadha’s Name On It - See Photo 