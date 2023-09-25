Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Lehenga Took 2,500 Hours To Create, Reveals Designer Manish Malhotra

Actress Parineeti Chopra finally married Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday. The couple shared the first pictures from their wedding on Monday and within minutes, they were splashed all over the internet. Parineeti and Raghav opted for a white-themed wedding and it looked nothing short of a fairytale.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged their wedding vows in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur in the presence of their friends and family members.

Sharing the photos from their dreamy wedding, they wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

All about Parineeti's wedding lehenga

Soon after the newlyweds shared their photos, Manish Malhotra, who designed the bride's lehenga, took to his social media handle to reveal the work that went behind creating the beautiful outfit.

Malhotra's team revealed that the lehenga took a staggering 2,500 hours to be created, and it was completely adorned with hand embroidery. "The beautiful tonal ecru base is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, using vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern. Nakshi and metal sequins add a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the delicate mesh #mmblouse and tulle framework dupatta, each embellished with fair-sized pearls," the designer stated.

Parineeti was also seen carrying a customised veil with Raghav's name embroidered on it. "Our signature tulle #MMveil features her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love," the caption stated.

Parineeti Chopra's wedding jewellery

Malhotra also shared specific details about the jewellery which went along with Parineeti's bridal outfit.

He shared that the multi-tiered necklace was made out of "Uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds". "Paired with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool designed with precision using Uncuts, Diamonds and Russian emeralds add a final flourish to her bridal radiance," the details read.

While Parineeti was decked up by Manish Malhotra, Raghav went for a white and golden sherwani designed by Pawan Sachdeva, who happens to be the groom's uncle.