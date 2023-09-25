Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur

Parineeti opted for an heavily embroidered ivory lehenga while Raghav complimented her in a white sherwani

The couple officially shared their first wedding pictures on Instagram on Monday morning

"Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," they captioned the photos

Parineeti was even seen carrying a customised veil with her husband's name embroidered on it

Parineeti and Raghav are expected to throw a grand reception bash in Mumbai and Delhi soon

