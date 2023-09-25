FIRST PHOTOS Of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding Out: 'Blessed To Be Mr And Mrs' |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .."

For the wedding ceremony, Parineeti looked resplendent in an ivory ensemble crafted by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra, exuding grace and sophistication. Raghav, in keeping with the theme, was impeccably styled in the same serene shade by his maternal uncle and accomplished fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva, ensuring a seamless harmony on their special day.

The couple's wedding was elegantly themed in ivory, setting the tone for a timeless and ethereal atmosphere. Their choice of attire was mirrored by the guests, who dressed in harmonious shades of ivory to complement the aesthetic.

On September 24, the grand celebration unfolded at the Leela Palace, witnessed by an intimate gathering of close friends and family. The auspicious jai mala and pheras commenced around 4.30 p.m. on a serene Sunday afternoon. Distinguished guests in attendance included luminaries such as Sania Mirza, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, and the legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

As the poignant vidaai ceremony unfolded, the strains of the iconic song 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' immortalised by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, filled the air, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to the heartfelt moment.

