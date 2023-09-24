WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Skips Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding, Attends Jai Wolf's Concert In California | Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Udaipur, Rajasthan, today. However, the Bajirao Mastani actress had to skip Parineeti's wedding due to her prior commitments.

While fans were eagerly waiting for Priyanka's appearance at Parineeti's wedding, it looks like it has been confirmed that she will not be present, as the actress was seen attending Bangladeshi-American artist Jai Wolf's concert in Berkeley, California, United States.

In the video, shared by a fan named Bushra Khan, Priyanka is seen donning a blue satin skirt and blazer, which she paired with a black crop top. She attended Jai Wolf's concert with her husband Nick Jonas' brother, Franklin Jonas. Bushra, who is a choreographer, revealed that she got a chance to interact with Priyanka.

In her caption, she wrote, "Also got to finally meet the queen, @priyankachopra she was there to support Jai but also to hang w her bro-in-law @franklinjonas - like how cute and wholesome is that. It’s such a brown&beautiful family moment. She was soo nice and down to earth and just REAL to talk to. And she knew my face, like WHAT?! She also took a photo w Jai’s parents after the show and he told us about it all. Such a #kismet moment Also got to finally meet the queen @priyankachopra she was there to support Jai but also to hang w her bro-in-law @franklinjonas - like how cute and wholesome is that. It’s such a brown&beautiful family moment. She was soo nice and down to earth and just REAL to talk to. And she knew my face, like WHAT?! She also took a photo w Jai’s parents after the show and he told us about it all. Such a #kismet moment."

Meanwhile, Priyanka congratulated Parineeti on her Instagram story and wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings."

