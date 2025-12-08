 Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken'; Read Heartfelt Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHappy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken'; Read Heartfelt Post

Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken'; Read Heartfelt Post

Hema Malini shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra. Talking about how she has slowly been gathering pieces, Hema said, "More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken (sic)."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Happy Birthday Dharmendra | X

It's late actor Dharmendra's birthday today. His wife, Hema Malini, has penned a beautiful and heartfelt note in his memory. Reflecting on "slowly gathering the pieces" after Dharamji’s passing, Hema spoke about reconstructing her life, knowing that her husband will always be there by her side.

Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart❤️." She further added, "More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit (sic)."

Recalling some joyful memories, Hema relived the moments she shared with Dharmendra, saying it brought her "great solace and happiness." The actress and Lok Sabha MP further expressed gratitude to God for the precious years spent with Dharamji and for blessing her with two "beautiful girls." Hema added, "happy memories that will remain with me in my heart (sic)."

She went on to pray to God to grant Dharmendra a "wealth of peace and happiness" and shared a couple of pictures, cherishing the "happy together moments (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity
Maharashtra Government Tables Supplementary Demands Of ₹75,286.38 Crore Directed Towards Farmer Relief, Subsidies & Social Welfare Schemes
Maharashtra Government Tables Supplementary Demands Of ₹75,286.38 Crore Directed Towards Farmer Relief, Subsidies & Social Welfare Schemes
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway
Uttar Pradesh: 4-Month-Old Infant Dragged Away By Wolves In Bahraich; Search Underway

Daughter Esha Deol Pens Down Emotional Note For Father

Esha Deol too penned down a heartfelt note for her late father on social media, saying, "To my darling Papa 🪽 Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one (sic)." She added, "For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime (sic)."

Esha also reminisced about the precious memories she shared with Dharmendra, stating that the life lessons, guidance, love, and warmth she received from her father remain unmatched. In her post, she prayed for her late father’s peace and expressed how deeply she "painfully" misses him.

Remembering the late actor, Jackie Shroff uploaded a clip on X with caption, "Remembering Dharmendra ji on his Birth Anniversary (sic)."

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November 2025 in Mumbai at the age of 89.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken';...

Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken';...

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Watch Dileep's First Reaction After Acquittal- VIDEO

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Watch Dileep's First Reaction After Acquittal- VIDEO

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...

'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Kerala Court Acquits Dileep In 2017 Assault Case, Prime Accused Pulsar...

Malayalam Actor Assault Case: Kerala Court Acquits Dileep In 2017 Assault Case, Prime Accused Pulsar...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Exceptional Growth Over The...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Exceptional Growth Over The...