Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Hema Malini Remembers Late Husband As She Says 'You Left Me Heartbroken'; Read Heartfelt Post

Happy Birthday Dharmendra | X

It's late actor Dharmendra's birthday today. His wife, Hema Malini, has penned a beautiful and heartfelt note in his memory. Reflecting on "slowly gathering the pieces" after Dharamji’s passing, Hema spoke about reconstructing her life, knowing that her husband will always be there by her side.

Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart❤️." She further added, "More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit (sic)."

Recalling some joyful memories, Hema relived the moments she shared with Dharmendra, saying it brought her "great solace and happiness." The actress and Lok Sabha MP further expressed gratitude to God for the precious years spent with Dharamji and for blessing her with two "beautiful girls." Hema added, "happy memories that will remain with me in my heart (sic)."

Dharam ji



Happy birthday my dear heart❤️

More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be… pic.twitter.com/zY3QBJN0YE — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2025

She went on to pray to God to grant Dharmendra a "wealth of peace and happiness" and shared a couple of pictures, cherishing the "happy together moments (sic)."

Daughter Esha Deol Pens Down Emotional Note For Father

Esha Deol too penned down a heartfelt note for her late father on social media, saying, "To my darling Papa 🪽 Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa . Be it heaven or earth . We are one (sic)." She added, "For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime (sic)."

Esha also reminisced about the precious memories she shared with Dharmendra, stating that the life lessons, guidance, love, and warmth she received from her father remain unmatched. In her post, she prayed for her late father’s peace and expressed how deeply she "painfully" misses him.

Remembering the late actor, Jackie Shroff uploaded a clip on X with caption, "Remembering Dharmendra ji on his Birth Anniversary (sic)."

Remembering Dharmendra ji on his Birth Anniversary 🙏 #Dharmendra pic.twitter.com/CHs6Wi0C94 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) December 8, 2025

Dharmendra passed away on 24 November 2025 in Mumbai at the age of 89.