'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO

Veteran actress Rekha, widely admired for her kindness and massive fan following, usually receives praise for her warm interactions with fans. However, in a surprising turn of events, she refused a female fan's request for a selfie and even pushed her away when the fan tried to get closer for a picture.

Rekha Pushes Female Fan Asking For Selfie

On Monday, December 8, Rekha was spotted at Mumbai airport, exiting the terminal with a radiant smile for the paparazzi. A female fan, hoping for a selfie, rushed towards her with a phone, but the actress gently pushed her away, refusing the picture. Her manager, Farzana, was also seen intervening to stop the fan. Despite the incident, Rekha maintained her poise, smiling and waving at the paparazzi as she made her way to her car

Check out the viral video:

How Netizens Reacted

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Rekha faced backlash from netizens, with many comparing her to Jaya Bachchan, who is known for lashing out at paparazzi and even scolding fans who approach her for selfies.

A user commented, "Rekha ji please don't be like that please it's just a selfie." Another wrote, "I feel bad for the woman... what was so difficult to spend few seconds for someone who considers u their fan?" A third user commented, "OMG started acting like Jaya Bachchan."

"Then whats the difference between jaya and rekha," wrote another. While another added, "There was no need to push that lady."