 'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO

'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO

Veteran actress Rekha, usually praised for her warmth towards fans, surprised many when she refused a female fan's selfie at Mumbai airport on Monday, even pushing her away. Her manager also intervened. Despite the backlash, Rekha smiled for the paparazzi. One user wrote, "Acting like Jaya Bachchan," while another said, "There was no need to push that lady."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Rekha, widely admired for her kindness and massive fan following, usually receives praise for her warm interactions with fans. However, in a surprising turn of events, she refused a female fan's request for a selfie and even pushed her away when the fan tried to get closer for a picture.

Rekha Pushes Female Fan Asking For Selfie

On Monday, December 8, Rekha was spotted at Mumbai airport, exiting the terminal with a radiant smile for the paparazzi. A female fan, hoping for a selfie, rushed towards her with a phone, but the actress gently pushed her away, refusing the picture. Her manager, Farzana, was also seen intervening to stop the fan. Despite the incident, Rekha maintained her poise, smiling and waving at the paparazzi as she made her way to her car

Check out the viral video:

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station
Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station
PSBs Write Off ₹6.15 Lakh Crore In Last 5.5 Years, Recovery Efforts Continue: Finance Ministry
PSBs Write Off ₹6.15 Lakh Crore In Last 5.5 Years, Recovery Efforts Continue: Finance Ministry
Where To Travel In 2026: 10 Destinations Across The World To Add To Your Bucket List; Cartagena, Jaffna & Maine Are Go-To Spots
Where To Travel In 2026: 10 Destinations Across The World To Add To Your Bucket List; Cartagena, Jaffna & Maine Are Go-To Spots
Ola Electric Stock Tanks 80 Per Cent From Peak, Market Cap Falls Below ₹15,000 Crore
Ola Electric Stock Tanks 80 Per Cent From Peak, Market Cap Falls Below ₹15,000 Crore
Read Also
Abhishek Bajaj IGNORED By Rekha, Vijay Varma At Gustaakh Ishq Mumbai Screening, Angry Fans React:...
article-image

How Netizens Reacted

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Rekha faced backlash from netizens, with many comparing her to Jaya Bachchan, who is known for lashing out at paparazzi and even scolding fans who approach her for selfies.

A user commented, "Rekha ji please don't be like that please it's just a selfie." Another wrote, "I feel bad for the woman... what was so difficult to spend few seconds for someone who considers u their fan?" A third user commented, "OMG started acting like Jaya Bachchan."

"Then whats the difference between jaya and rekha," wrote another. While another added, "There was no need to push that lady."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pawan Singh Files Two Complaints With Mumbai Police Following Threats From Bishnoi Gang After...

Pawan Singh Files Two Complaints With Mumbai Police Following Threats From Bishnoi Gang After...

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine...

Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine...

'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport,...

'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport,...

'Bachpan Se Hi Aap Mere Hero Ho...': Bobby Deol Remembers Late Father Dharmendra On His 90th Birth...

'Bachpan Se Hi Aap Mere Hero Ho...': Bobby Deol Remembers Late Father Dharmendra On His 90th Birth...

Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Rape & Abduction Case; Parvathy Thiruvothu & Other Actresses React

Actor Dileep Acquitted In 2017 Rape & Abduction Case; Parvathy Thiruvothu & Other Actresses React