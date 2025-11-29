 Abhishek Bajaj IGNORED By Rekha, Vijay Varma At Gustaakh Ishq Mumbai Screening, Angry Fans React: 'Rude, Disrespectful'—VIDEO
Abhishek Bajaj attended the Gustaakh Ishq screening in Mumbai on Friday. A viral video shows Rekha, Vijay Varma and Manish Malhotra seemingly ignoring him on the red carpet. Abhishek eventually stepped aside as they posed together. Fans slammed the 'rude' behaviour. One wrote, "They aren’t even looking at him," and another said, "Shame on them."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 19, attended the Mumbai screening of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's film Gustaakh Ishq on Friday, November 28, where a now-viral video shows him being ignored on the red carpet by Rekha, Vijay and producer Manish Malhotra in front of the paparazzi.

Abhishek Bajaj Ignored By Rekha, Vijay Varma & Manish Malhotra At Gustaakh Ishq Screening

The video shows Fatima warmly greeting and hugging Abhishek, while Vijay and Manish interacted with Rekha standing right beside him but did not acknowledge him. After a brief chat with Bajaj, Fatima quickly joined Rekha, Manish and Vijay for photos, leaving Abhishek standing next to them as they posed without looking at or interacting with him.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Defends Ashnoor Kaur After Heated Fight With Tanya Mittal,...
How Abhishek Bajaj's Fans Reacted

Right before Vijay, Manish and Fatima joined, Rekha was posing solo for the paparazzi, while Abhishek was seen standing at a distance in a corner. Soon after the video went viral, his angry fans slammed the 'rude' behaviour.

A user commented, "The Bollywood industry is sick and worse! Priyanka Chopra already told only nepotism work there, outsider ko koi puchta bhi nahi!" Another commented, "Sushant Singh Rajput ke saath bhi same kiya tha, they can't handle talent people." A third user wrote, "Feeling sad for him."

"Abhishek didn't deserved this," read another comment. Another user wrote, "Outsiders always face this kind of treatment from established people...even SSR was a big star still he faced similar situations that time...An outsider has to work 100 times more to achieve respect and recognition."

Donal Bisht Reacts To Rumours Of Her Dating Abhishek Bajaj

Recently, a report in News 18 claimed that Abhishek was in a relationship with actress Donal Bisht while being married to Akanksha Jindal. Reacting to the fake reports, Donal issued a detailed statement on social media, slamming the fake news and threatening legal action against those spreading the rumours.

Taking to her Instagram story on November 25, Donal wrote, "I was shooting out of town and wasn't in the space to look into this, so now that I'm here, all I have to say is-STOP dragging my name into unnecessary bullsh*t-If you do not know the truth, do not comment or spread fake rumours, because I will not tolerate it! Any false allegations or defamation will face strict legal action! People just use you or your name for their little benefit, I'm done with it! I'm aware now & I'm happy I'm useful!"

Abhishek, who married his school sweetheart Akanksha Jindal in 2017, separated in 2019 and officially got divorced in 2020.

