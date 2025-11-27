Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bajaj Defends Ashnoor Kaur After Heated Fight With Tanya Mittal, 'These People Have Played Victim Card'

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 is heating up as the grand finale approaches. Tensions flared between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur during a one-on-one task when a plant hit Tanya after Ashnoor threw it. The incident sparked speculation that Ashnoor acted intentionally. Reacting to the situation, eliminated contestant and Ashnoor’s friend Abhishek Bajaj shared his take on the controversy.

Abhishek said exclusively to Free Press Journal, "These people have played a victim card with me as well during tasks and now they are doing the same thing with Ashnoor. But she has always been a sport." He added, "She (Ashnoor) was tackled, pushed and grabbed by Tanya, Kuncika ji and Neelam and also been body-shamed by them, and still they couldn’t beat her. Jahan barabari nahi hoti hai, wahan badnami karne ki koshish karte hain."

“In the promo clip, Ashnoor calls out Tanya for creating a ‘fake narrative’ inside the house. Tanya, however, continues to insist that Ashnoor hit her intentionally. Meanwhile, Shehbaz sides with Tanya, saying, ‘Maar ke bola, jaan-boojh kar laga.’

Abhishek further stated that Ashnoor has been injured several times in the past, but she never chose to complain. He said, "Ashnoor ko bhi kaafi chhote lagi hai but she never raised an issue. Sports me cheezein upar neeche hoti hai and understanding that is true sportsmanship. And a task has to be taken as a task (Ashnoor has also been hurt quite a few times, but she never raised any issues. In sports, things go up and down, and understanding that is true sportsmanship)."

Further taking Ashnoor's side in her and Tanya's recent fight, Abhishek claimed that nothing Ashnoor did in the task "was to intentionally hurt anyone."

