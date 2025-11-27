 Dharmendra's Apne 2 Not Shelved! Producer Confirms Despite Director Anil Sharma's 'It's Impossible To Make' Comment Amid Actor's Death
Dharmendra's Apne 2 Not Shelved! Producer Confirms Despite Director Anil Sharma's 'It's Impossible To Make' Comment Amid Actor's Death

Following filmmaker Anil Sharma's claim that 'Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti' after Dharmendra's passing, producer Deepak Mukut clarified that the sequel is very much in progress. Dismissing the claim of the movie being shelved, Deepak said that Apne 2 will be a 'heartfelt homage' to the late actor.

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Apne 2 | Instagram

Earlier, filmmaker Anil Sharma had suggested that Apne 2 might remain 'incomplete' following Dharmendra's passing. However, producer Deepak Mukut has now clarified that the sequel is very much underway. The film is expected to serve as a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor Dharmendra.

Dismissing director Anil Sharma's claims of Apne 2 being shelved, producer Deepak said, "People need to stop spreading unverified rumours. Apne 2 is NOT shelved. This film is happening, and it is happening with full conviction. We have been working quietly but consistently, and there has never been a question of dropping the project. Apne 2 is not only on track but remains one of the most emotionally significant projects undertaken by our banner (sic)."

Calling Apne 2 to be extremely close to his heart, Deepak said that the sequel will be "shradhanjali, a heartfelt homage to Dharamji." "We want the sequel to celebrate him, his values, and the emotional world he created with the Deol family on screen," added the producer.

Previously, Anil said to HT, "Apne to apno ke bina nahi ho sakti. Without Dharamji, it's impossible to make the sequel. Everything was on track and the script was ready, but he left us. Some dreams remain unfulfilled. Without him, it's not possible (sic)."

article-image

Earlier, Apne 2 was announced to be filmed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. Amid the death of the legendary Dharmendra Ji, the sequel is currently ongoing restructured.

Amid the death of Dharmendra ji, Deepak took to social media to pen down a heartfelt note. He wrote, "A glorious, heroic chapter of Indian cinema has come to an end. Farewell Dharam ji, your charm, strength, and warmth will be remembered forever (sic)."

