Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Update: Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Blockbuster Film Online In Hindi?

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release Update | Prime Video

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a prequel to filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty's 2022 film Kantara, was released in theatres on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The film received a positive response from the audience and critics. Rishabh Shetty also got praise for the storyline and his performance in the film. It was praised for its screenwriting, cinematography, background score, and particularly Rishab Shetty's heartwarming performance, which truly captured the character and the essence of the mythological story.

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1: Streaming details

The Hindi version of the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant shared the intriguing poster of the film on X and captioned, "Kantara's legendary roar echoes, now in Hindi." Kantara: Chapter 1 is a mythological action film written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Storyline

Kantara: Chapter 1 narrates the tale of a struggle between a tribe commanded by Berme (Rishab Shetty) and the Bangra kingdom ruled by King Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) circa 300 CE. The story traces Berme's transformation from a tribal individual to a celestial warrior who defends his community against the kingdom's oppression, culminating in a fierce confrontation between the two groups. The film also explores the origins of the Panjurli and Guliga Daivas, divine entities crucial to the narrative's mythology.

Rishab Shetty: The Man Behind Kantara

Rishab Shetty is a talented actor, director, and writer known for his unique ability to take on dual roles as both director and lead actor. He is particularly recognised for his dedication to his craft, which includes physically intensive training and the challenge of directing while also performing in the film Kantara.

His preparation involved rigorous physical training that encompassed kalaripayattu, weightlifting, and horse riding. The original film was a tremendous success, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Inspired by the history and folklore of coastal Karnataka, his creative vision played a significant role in shaping this intriguing series.