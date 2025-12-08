 'Bachpan Se Hi Aap Mere Hero Ho...': Bobby Deol Remembers Late Father Dharmendra On His 90th Birth Anniversary
Entertainment

It is late actor Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary today (December 8, 2025), and his family is surely missing him a lot. After Esha Deol and Hema Malini, now Bobby Deol has shared an emotional note for his father. He wrote, "He-Man ho aap sab ke, lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho. Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha, aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne."

Monday, December 08, 2025
article-image
Bobby Deol / Dharmendra | Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away last month. Today (December 8, 2025) marks his 90th birth anniversary, and his family is surely missing him a lot. After Hema Malini and Esha Deol, now Bobby has penned an emotional note about his father.

The Animal actor wrote, "Mere Pyaare Papa aur Hamare Pyaare Dharam, Aapki soch main yeh likh raha hoon. Duniya mein itna pyaar nahi jitna aapne hum sabhi ko diya. Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya, Har mushkil mein haath badhaya. Us tarah jis tarah sirf hum sab ke Dharam kar sakte the. Aap star banne toh sabko saath leke haath thaam ke aage badhe, Kisi ka haath nahi chhoda. Aapke humare Punjab ke Dango ka, Sahnewal ka, Bharat ka jhanda garv se lehraya (sic)."

"He-Man ho aap sab ke, Lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho. Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, Aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha, Aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne. Dil ho to aapke jaisa, Junoon ho to aapke jaisa, Pyaar karo to aapke jaisa, Insaan bano to aapke jaisa. Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke. Proud to be yours. Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always (sic)," Bobby further wrote.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His demise came as a shock for his fans and the people people of the industry,

Many Bollywood celebrities had attended his funeral and the prayer meet including actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others.

While Dharmendra is no more with us, we will get to watch him on the big screens for the last time in Ikkis. The movie, which also stars Agastya Nanda, is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

To celebrate the 90th birth anniversary of the veteran actor, the makers of Ikkis have shared a BTS video of him.

