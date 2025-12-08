Dharmendra 90th Birth Anniversary: Esha Deol Pens An Emotional Note, 'I So Painfully Miss You Papa...'

Dharmendra / Esha Deol | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. Today (December 8, 2025) marks his 90th birth anniversary, and his daughter Esha Deol took to Instagram to pen an emotional note about her father.

She shared a few pictures with the Sholay actor and, "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. 'Us' through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart… deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "I so painfully miss you papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto 'always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong'. I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you papa. Your darling daughter, Your Esha, your Bittu (sic)."

Last month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Reportedly, he was put on a ventilator. After a few days, the veteran actor got discharged, and was brought home.

On November 24, 2025, he took his last breath and his funeral took place at Pavan Hans in Mumbai. Later, the Deol family had organised a prayer meet for him, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities.

During the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Salman gave a tribute to Dharmendra, and he got very emotional. The Sikandar actor started crying while remembering the veteran actor.