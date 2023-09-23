Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints At Skipping 'Little One' Parineeti Chopra's Wedding With Latest Post

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday, at Udaipur. The couple has already reached the city of lakes and festivities have begun with friends and relatives all flying down to Udaipur for the big day.

The most anticipated guest on Parineeti and Raghav's list has to be the former's beloved cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, but looks like they have decided to give the wedding a miss.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was earlier seen flying down to India and attending Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding functions in Delhi. Later, she was also spotted at Udaipur airport, and while fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of PeeCee with her family, looks like that is not going to happen, after all.

Priyanka Chopra to skip Parineeti's wedding?

Recently, reports went viral that PeeCee will be seen giving Parineeti's wedding a miss due to "prior commitments".

And with her latest post, the actress has seemingly confirmed the reports. On Saturday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Parineeti and wished her a happy married life.

"I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings," PeeCee wrote, hinting that she might not be able to wish the couple in person.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Meanwhile, after some pre-wedding functions in Delhi, Parineeti and Raghav were seen jetting off to Udaipur on Friday morning.

The couple will reportedly have mehendi, sangeet and haldi ceremonies before the big day. To make the wedding even more fun, the ladkiwale and ladkewale will reportedly also play a friendly cricket match.

Parineeti and Raghav will get married at the Hotel Leela Palace, which is situated in the middle of lake Pichola. As many as 100 security guards have been deployed.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and other politicians are expected to attend the wedding from Raghav's side, while the bride squad might comprise of big names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and best friend Sania Mirza.

