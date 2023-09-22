Adorable Pictures Of Soon To Be Married Couple, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are soon to be married and have reached Udaipur this morning for their wedding festivities at The Leela Palace
The two-day celebration, on September 23-24; will be attended by their families and close relatives and friends
The couple got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in an intimate celebration which included only family members and closest friends
Raghav and Parineeti are graduates of the London School of Economics and have been good friends for several years before they took their relationship to next level
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra twinned in white when they went for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai
The couple was spotted during Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians’(MI) IPL match when they waved to the cameras at the stadium in Mohali. Parineeti was seen holding Raghav by his arm and resting her head on his shoulders during the match
