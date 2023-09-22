7 Astonishingly Beautiful Sarees By Designer Arpita Mehta To Look Glamorous During Festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2023
Indian fashion designer Arpita Mehta is known for her flaterring Indian wear; you can always look upto her collection to take inspiration for your festive traditional outfits; be it saree or lehengas. With Ganeshotsav around and for the upcoming Navratri & Diwali festive season; you can take inspiration from the ace designer's sarees and can even have one of these pieces in your wardrobe
Take cue from Ananya Panday for your festive wear as she stuns in a crimson red & hand-embroidered sari with mirror detailing
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's black multithread hand-embroidered saree could be a must addition to your festive wardrobe
You too, can go for a mirror sequin and pastel thread sari in fondant pink like Khushi Kapoor
This is a saree, you can wear at your friend's engagement or any other wedding functions just like Suhana Khan did. She simply slayed in this intricate mirror and hand-embroidered sari
For those, who are fond of Indo-western outfits; you can choose to wear a black (or any other colour) floral print tiered sari paired with a multi-thread web embroidered blouse
Lisa Haydon's saree could be the best choice for your sister's or brother's wedding or even, your bestie's. A bralette blouse with a shimmery saree (either sequin or mirror work saree) in pastel colours will bring out the diva in you
Kriti Sanon looks absolutely stunning in chocolate brown saree with hand-embroidery & mirror work. You can try a saree like these and pair it with matching heavy jhumkas and accessories
