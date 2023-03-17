Bralette is the new trend; 7 Bollywood divas who ditched tops for a bolder look

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 17, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: An epitome of hotness is showing us, how to ace the bralette look and take boldness level to the topnotch

Sara Ali Khan: Bralette with a matching shimmery pant looks glamorous especially when paired with matching accessories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Pantsuit with a matching bralette gives a bossy and classy look

Tara Sutaria: Try to pair a strapless bralette with a pair of jeans and wear an open button shirt over it. It will instantly make you look bolder

Ananya Panday: wore a bralette and saree in a wedding ceremony. You can try the same or pair the bralette with a sharara pant or lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh: A lacy bralette when paired with a body hugging thigh slit dress; will make one look stylish and graceful at the same time. Wearing a matching jacket is optional. Though delicate accessories like rings and a neckpiece will elevate the entire look

A beaded bralette or the one with shells is a good choice to wear specially on a beach party

