8 Bikini Trends you must try for Instagram-worthy holiday pictures this summer

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 13, 2023

Donning a bikini is a great way to show off your curves and to raise the style quotient, you can pick from a variety of trends like frill pattern like Disha Patani. Then, there are color-pop, floral prints, and even monokinis

A floral print bikini like Sara Ali Khan will make you look fresh as well as help you get that Insta-worthy picture that you must be desiring straight from your vacay mode

Love red? Try wearing red bikini suit like Priyanka Chopra Jonas. You can wear a long matching shrug like her to add an oomph factor

Try a monokini like Janhvi Kapoor with a glittery shine

Another example of a monokini is this yellow colour shoulderless monokini

Like prints? Then opt for a printed monokini like Rakul Preet Singh with halter and plunging neck line

Want to flaunt your gorgeous curves? Try a shoulderless bikini top and an underband of the same colour that has to be knotted at the sides

A rainbow coloured bikini with a halterneck is a great choice to bring out your playful personality

Thanks For Reading!

