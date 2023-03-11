Summer Fashion 2023: Include these 7 glamorous skirts inspired by Bollywood divas in your wardrobe

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 11, 2023
Kiara Advani's bodycon skirt: A bodycon skirt will look perfect if you want to flaunt your curves and can be worn in an evening party or professional setting with the right top and accessories
Rakul Preet Singh's mini floral frill skirt. : A must have in your summer closet is a mini skirt. These are perfect for beating the heat which looks stylish and are comfortable as well. You can choose from floral prints to solid colours and bold prints to denim
Janhvi Kapoor's mini denim skirt: Denim skirt can be paired with any top and are perfect for most occasion. You can pair them with any tank top and is a must-have fashion clothing in your wardrobe
Disha Patani's mini cotton skirt: is a blend of style and comfort. It can be effortlessly worn throughout the day
Sara Ali Khan's body hugging slit skirt: with same colour top will look good for a summer informal office party
Kriti Sanon's thigh-high slit skirt: Pleated thigh-high slit skirt is in trend and a lightweight cotton skirt will look great when paired with a simple tank top or crop top. It will definitely, make you stand out in the crowd
Ananya Panday's mini printed skirt: when paired with a white shirt or any coloured shirt according to the skirt will give a playful and youthful summer look
