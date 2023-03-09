Prada to Balenciaga; 5 Trendy Luxury Bags that Bollywood Divas flaunt

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023

Shanaya Kapoor's 'Bottega Veneta' Jodi Bag: Shanaya has been seen flaunting her favourite arm accessory on multiple occasions

A closer view of the bag

Khushi Kapoor's 'Prada Re-edition Bag': She paired it with these Mach and Mach heels that made her look funky and chic

Prada's Barbie Pink Crystal Bag is a must party addition

Karisma Kapoor's 'Balenciaga Crush Bag': We all love comfort and a Balenciaga Crush Bag that feels like a cushion; is something every girl would like to have same as the Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor

A closer view of the bag

Nora Fatehi's 'Hermès Kelly Bag': This bag from Hermès Kelly, goes with every outfit be it high-glam evening looks or active gym wear

A closer view of the bag

Sara Ali Khan's 'Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag': is much comfortable and stylish; this bag will give you a sporty and youthful look

A closer view of the bag

