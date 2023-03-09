Prada to Balenciaga; 5 Trendy Luxury Bags that Bollywood Divas flaunt

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Shanaya Kapoor's 'Bottega Veneta' Jodi Bag: Shanaya has been seen flaunting her favourite arm accessory on multiple occasions
A closer view of the bag
Khushi Kapoor's 'Prada Re-edition Bag': She paired it with these Mach and Mach heels that made her look funky and chic
Prada's Barbie Pink Crystal Bag is a must party addition
Karisma Kapoor's 'Balenciaga Crush Bag': We all love comfort and a Balenciaga Crush Bag that feels like a cushion; is something every girl would like to have same as the Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor
A closer view of the bag
Nora Fatehi's 'Hermès Kelly Bag': This bag from Hermès Kelly, goes with every outfit be it high-glam evening looks or active gym wear
A closer view of the bag
Sara Ali Khan's 'Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag': is much comfortable and stylish; this bag will give you a sporty and youthful look
A closer view of the bag
