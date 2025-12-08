Shocking Video: Singer Kanika Kapoor GROPED By Man On Stage At MeGong Festival In Meghalaya |

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was groped on stage during her performance at the MeGong Festival on Sunday night. The incident occurred after a fan suddenly rushed towards her and attempted to lift her in the middle of her performance. The shocking breach of security left the crowd stunned, even as Kapoor maintained her composure despite the frightening encounter.

Shocking Incident Caught On Camera

Viral videos from the event show the singer delivering her performance when an unidentified man jumped onto the stage and grabbed her without warning. Startled but steady, Kanika instinctively stepped back, visibly shaken yet continuing to sing as she tried to process the situation.

Within seconds, her security team intervened, overpowering the intruder and dragging him off the stage. There are no confirmed reports of any legal action taken into the matter. However, the incident has now sparked widespread outrage online, with fans demanding stricter safety protocols for artists performing at large public events.

Kanika Kapoor's Claims On Bollywood Singer's Salary

The disturbing episode comes shortly after Kanika made headlines for revealing the harsh realities of singers’ earnings in Bollywood. In a conversation with Uorfi Javed, Kapoor claimed that playback singers are shockingly underpaid, sharing that she has been given as little as Rs 101 for projects in the past. She alleged that even some of India’s greatest singers do not receive proper compensation, royalties or publishing rights for their biggest hits.

“Singers don’t really get paid. I can show you all the contracts, we get Rs 101,” she said, adding that the system treats singers as though the industry is doing them a favour. Kapoor argued that in India, a singer’s livelihood relies almost entirely on live shows. “As long as your voice works and you can perform, you’ll earn. If something happens tomorrow, there is no pension plan for singers,” she added, highlighting the lack of long-term security for artists.

Kanika Kapoor, known for chartbusters like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, remains one of Bollywood’s most popular voices with a massive fan following. Over more than a decade in the industry, she has repeatedly spoken openly about exploitation, payment issues and the need for systemic change in the music ecosystem.