Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share A Liplock At Singer's Concert In Omaha; Video Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, is celebrating his birthday today. The Midway actor is currently on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers, and he rang in his special day at their concert in Omaha, United States.

Several photos and videos from the concert are doing the rounds on social media. One video shows Nick planting a kiss on his wife, Priyanka, at the concert after he cut a multi-tiered cake on the stage. The couple was seen twinning in yellow.

Check it out:

Earlier today, Priyanka shared a series of pictures with Nick on her social media handle to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby. @nickjonas." She geo-tagged the location as Heaven.

Read Also Zoya Akhtar Finally REACTS To Reports Of Jee Le Zaraa Getting Shelved After Priyanka Chopra's Exit

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden and James C. Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan.

Read Also Priyanka Chopra Gives EPIC Reply To Fan Who Asked Which Perfume She Wears (WATCH)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)