 Priyanka Chopra Gives EPIC Reply To Fan Who Asked Which Perfume She Wears (WATCH)
Priyanka is seen entering the concert venue and she was all smiles as she greeted fans and interacted with them

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Priyanka Chopra frequently attends singer-husband Nick Jonas' concerts to cheer him. The Jonas Brothers recently held a concert at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and several pictures and videos of PeeCee from the event have surfaced online.

For the concert, Priyanka opted for a stunning black cut-out dress that highlighted her belly button piercing.

In one of the videos, shared by a fan on Instagram, the actress is seen entering the venue. She was all smiles as she greeted fans and interacted with them. However, what caught our attention was her response to a fan who asked her about her perfume.

article-image

In a now-viral clip, a fan is heard asking Priyanka, "What perfume do you wear?" To this, she replied, "That’s just how I smell."

The same video shows Priyanka complimenting a fan's outfit. Take a look:

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also attended the Jonas Brothers concert in the US and shared some visuals with Priyanka on Instagram.

Preity and Priyanka have worked together in the 2003 action-thriller film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Check out Preity's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen opposite Richard Madden in the action-packed show Citadel. It was created by The Russo Brothers.

She will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads Of State and Nobody with John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. However, it is yet to go on floors.

article-image

