‘We Have Beefed Up Security’: Bigg Boss 19 Producer On Salman Khan Getting Death Threats

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past many years, and even this year, he is the host of Bigg Boss season 19. We all know that the actor had received death threats multiple times, and recently, during an interview, Endemol Shine India’s CEO, Rishi Negi, opened up about the actor’s security on the sets of the reality show.

While talking to The Indian Express’ Screen, he revealed, “We have close to 600 people in our workforce. There are 3 shifts, and we work 24X7. There is fair representation of women in the workforce. When it comes to content security and on-ground logistics, we are absolutely uncompromising — both are top priorities.”

No Live Audience On Bigg Boss Set

Further talking about beefing up the security due to death threats to Salman, Negi said, “In the last two and a half years, we have beefed up security because of threats to Salman Khan. We don’t get live audiences on the show now when Salman Khan is there. Also, there is a very strict protocol about the people who come on the show. For everyone we hire, whether on a permanent basis, temporary, or vendor basis, we do a strict background check on them.”

Bigg Boss 19 – Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 started a couple of weeks ago, and till now, we have already watched two Weekend Ka Vaars featuring Salman Khan. The actor is undoubtedly the best host for the show as he schools the contestants perfectly.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

This season celebrities like Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha and Neelam Giri have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Till now, no one has been eliminated.