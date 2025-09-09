'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files

Instagram: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in The Bengal Files. He is portraying the character of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. However, he watched the movie on Tuesday along with the audience, and the cast and crew of the film. The veteran actor took to X to review the film, and he couldn't stop praising it.

Kher tweeted, "Watched @vivekagnihotri ’s #TheBengalFiles in a 80% theatre full of people of all ages! The film is Shocking, Saddening, emotionally Disturbing and at places Numbing too. Audiences were going through a sea of emotions. At places crying for the people who lost everything in those riots before partition (sic)."

He further wrote, "All departments in the film are A-Grade! Acting, sets, cinematography, background music, costumes. But as they say the CAPTAIN of the ship undoubtedly is #VivekAgnihotri. BRILLIANT! Go watch it. This kind of Cinema is equally important! Talking about past can heal the present and teach us few lessons for future! (sic)."

The Bengal Files Controversy

The Bengal Files was released on Friday, September 5, 2025, across the country, but the movie is not being screened in West Bengal as theatre owners refused to release it.

Ahead of the release, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi had written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, and recently, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the unofficial ban of the film in the state. The film body requested the PM to intervene in the matter.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film in four days collected Rs. 7.90 crore at the box office. On, Tuesday, the movie is expected to collect around Rs. 1.30 crore, taking the five days total to Rs. 9.20 crore.