 'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files

'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files

Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in The Bengal Files. He is portraying the character of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. However, he watched the movie on Tuesday along with the audience, and the cast and crew of the film. The veteran actor took to X to review The Bengal Files, and he couldn't stop praising it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in The Bengal Files. He is portraying the character of Mahatma Gandhi in the film. However, he watched the movie on Tuesday along with the audience, and the cast and crew of the film. The veteran actor took to X to review the film, and he couldn't stop praising it.

Kher tweeted, "Watched @vivekagnihotri ’s #TheBengalFiles in a 80% theatre full of people of all ages! The film is Shocking, Saddening, emotionally Disturbing and at places Numbing too. Audiences were going through a sea of emotions. At places crying for the people who lost everything in those riots before partition (sic)."

He further wrote, "All departments in the film are A-Grade! Acting, sets, cinematography, background music, costumes. But as they say the CAPTAIN of the ship undoubtedly is #VivekAgnihotri. BRILLIANT! Go watch it. This kind of Cinema is equally important! Talking about past can heal the present and teach us few lessons for future! (sic)."

Read Also
The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek...
article-image

The Bengal Files Controversy

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Mumbai News: 3 Developers Bid For Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment After A Long Delay
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur

The Bengal Files was released on Friday, September 5, 2025, across the country, but the movie is not being screened in West Bengal as theatre owners refused to release it.

Ahead of the release, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi had written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, and recently, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the unofficial ban of the film in the state. The film body requested the PM to intervene in the matter.

Read Also
The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Sees 60% Dip, Earns ₹1.10...
article-image

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film in four days collected Rs. 7.90 crore at the box office. On, Tuesday, the movie is expected to collect around Rs. 1.30 crore, taking the five days total to Rs. 9.20 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal...

'Shocking, Saddening, Emotionally Disturbing...': Anupam Kher Reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal...

‘We Have Beefed Up Security’: Bigg Boss 19 Producer On Salman Khan Getting Death Threats

‘We Have Beefed Up Security’: Bigg Boss 19 Producer On Salman Khan Getting Death Threats

‘Usne Directly Photo Bhejdi…’: Rise And Fall Contestant Anaya Bangar Reveals A Famous...

‘Usne Directly Photo Bhejdi…’: Rise And Fall Contestant Anaya Bangar Reveals A Famous...

Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT

Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For...

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal And Gaurav Khanna Slam Kunickaa Sadanand During Nomination Task For...