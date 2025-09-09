‘Usne Directly Photo Bhejdi…’: Rise And Fall Contestant Anaya Bangar Reveals A Famous Cricketer Sent Her Obscene Picture – Watch

Instagram: Anaya Bangar

Amazon MX Player’s new show Rise And Fall has been grabbing everyone’s attention. Now, a video of Anaya Bangar has gone viral on social media in which she is talking about how a famous cricketer sent her obscene picture on social media.

While talking to other contestants, Anaya revealed, “Basically, kya hua tha, main publicly come out ki last year November mein. Fir December-January mein main content post karti thi, jo dimag mein aaraha tha who karti thi. Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di. Waisi photo (Basically, what happened was, I came out publicly in November last year. Then in December-January, I used to post content, whatever came to my mind. Randomly, a cricketer added me and we did not talk to each other, but he directly sent his photo. That kind of photo).”

When another contestant asked, “Nangu pangu? (Naked?).” So, Anaya replied, “Samajhlo abhi (Understand now).”

When one more contestant asked, “Aap usko jaante the (Do you know him?).” To this, she replied, “Usse sab jaante hai (Everyone knows him).” Anaya’s revelation shocked one and all.

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

For the uninitiated, Anaya, who is a trans woman, is the daughter of cricketer Sanjay Bangar. Anaya herself was a cricketer and later rose to fame because of her gender transition and videos on Instagram.

Anaya wants to be a part of women’s cricket team, and she has approached International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for inclusion of transgender athletes.