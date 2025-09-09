 'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections

'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a contestant on Rise And Fall. In the latest episode, she clashed with actress Aahana Kumra and highlighted that talent matters more than seniority in the industry. She said, "I am standing here; the whole world is against me, but I am getting work today… not because of what has happened, but because I have talent."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is currently a contestant on Rise And Fall. In the latest episode, she clashed with actress Aahana Kumra and spoke about how talent, rather than seniority, shapes success in the film industry.

Dhanashree Verma Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections

She said, "I do not believe this. I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work today. I had said this earlier too, I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened but because I have talent. So if I don't stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience; it is to do with intent."

Read Also
'WhatsApp Kar Deta Bhai': Dhanashree Verma SLAMS Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt Stunt On...
article-image

Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage

Earlier, Dhanashree subtly took a dig at her Yuzvendra while talking about respect. She hinted at the disrespect she faced but said that, despite having the chance to retaliate, she chose not to, out of respect for their past marriage.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel and Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree said, "Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai. When you are in a marriage, and when you are responsible, you also have to keep the other person’s respect in your hands. Ja kar mein bhi disrespect kar sakti thi? I don’t have the right to say things as a woman? He was my husband. I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him."

'Why Put Somebody Else Down To Clean Your Image?': Dhanashree

Dhanashree added, "Why put somebody else down to clean your image? No matter how much negative PR you do about me, no matter how much you go and say about me, that is not going to help you. You are just wasting your time. Image kyu clean karni hai, koi kuch bol hi nahi raha hai. You have to be respectful. Aapka ek point par rishta tha na… Ek hota hai when you know ki mein kuch bhi karu, log mujhe bura bolne hi nahi wale hai."

She shared that, living in a country like India, support often feels one-sided, with Yuzvendra receiving most of it. Despite this, he went ahead and spoke about her, which she called 'intentional.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says...

'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says...

Uorfi Javed Calls Out Man Who Threatened To Leak Her Morphed Photos, Says She'll File Police...

Uorfi Javed Calls Out Man Who Threatened To Leak Her Morphed Photos, Says She'll File Police...

Reem Shaikh Turns 23: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni Celebrate In Style

Reem Shaikh Turns 23: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni Celebrate In Style

'Can't Live Like This, Give Me Poison': Murder-Accused Darshan Develops Fungus In Hands, Says Jail...

'Can't Live Like This, Give Me Poison': Murder-Accused Darshan Develops Fungus In Hands, Says Jail...

The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek...

The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek...