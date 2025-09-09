'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is currently a contestant on Rise And Fall. In the latest episode, she clashed with actress Aahana Kumra and spoke about how talent, rather than seniority, shapes success in the film industry.

Dhanashree Verma Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections

She said, "I do not believe this. I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work today. I had said this earlier too, I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened but because I have talent. So if I don't stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience; it is to do with intent."

Dhanashree Verma Talks About Negative PR After Divorce

Earlier, Dhanashree subtly took a dig at her Yuzvendra while talking about respect. She hinted at the disrespect she faced but said that, despite having the chance to retaliate, she chose not to, out of respect for their past marriage.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel and Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree said, "Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai. When you are in a marriage, and when you are responsible, you also have to keep the other person’s respect in your hands. Ja kar mein bhi disrespect kar sakti thi? I don’t have the right to say things as a woman? He was my husband. I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him."

'Why Put Somebody Else Down To Clean Your Image?': Dhanashree

Dhanashree added, "Why put somebody else down to clean your image? No matter how much negative PR you do about me, no matter how much you go and say about me, that is not going to help you. You are just wasting your time. Image kyu clean karni hai, koi kuch bol hi nahi raha hai. You have to be respectful. Aapka ek point par rishta tha na… Ek hota hai when you know ki mein kuch bhi karu, log mujhe bura bolne hi nahi wale hai."



She shared that, living in a country like India, support often feels one-sided, with Yuzvendra receiving most of it. Despite this, he went ahead and spoke about her, which she called 'intentional.'