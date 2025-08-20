 'WhatsApp Kar Deta Bhai': Dhanashree Verma SLAMS Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt Stunt On Divorce Day
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has finally ended her silence on her much-publicised divorce with Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Recalling his "Be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt stunt, Dhanashree remarked, "He could've just texted it on WhatsApp." She also recalled breaking down and "howling" inside the court when the divorce verdict was being pronounced.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

Choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma has finally ended her silence on her much-publicised divorce with Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In a recent interview, she recalled how the hate and trolling only intensified when Chahal stepped out of the court wearing a "Be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt on the day of the divorce.

Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Dhanashree shared that she always knew that she would be blamed for the divorce, but she was taken aback when she saw Chahal wearing the t-shirt to court. "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this," she stated.

However, she was not impressed by Chahal's stunt and she slammed it, saying, "Arey bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehenna hai?"

Howled and cried in court: Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree also recalled how despite being prepared for the divorce, she broke down when it was being finalised in court. "I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying."

She added that while Chahal made a dramatic exit from the main gate, she was in no state to face the media and thus, quietly made her way out the back gate.

Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce

Chahal and Dhanashree met during the COVID-19 lockdown, and in 2020, they tied the knot in Gurugram in a grand affair. However, in March this year, they officially got divorced after five years of marriage.

According to their divorce petition, Chahal and Dhanashree had started living separately in 2022 itself, but they continued to keep up the pretense in public, in the hope that their relationship would get mended. However, things reached a point when reconciliation was not an option anymore, and they thus, decided to officially get divorced.

