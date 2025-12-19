'It's So Stupid': Rakesh Bedi, 71, REACTS To Backlash For Kissing 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun On Her Shoulder At Dhurandhar Event

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, faced backlash for kissing 20-year-old Sara Arjun at the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai. However, after the film's release, Rakesh addressed the trolls, saying he shares a fatherly rapport with Sara, who plays his on-screen daughter Yalina Jamali, and called people 'stupid' for creating unnecessary controversy.

Rakesh Bedi On Backlash For Kissing Sara Arjun On Her Shoulder

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 71-year-old actor said, "Sara is less than half my age and plays my daughter. Whenever we met during the shoot, she would greet me with a hug, just as a daughter would with her father. We share a nice rapport and camaraderie, which is also reflected on screen."

'Dekhne Wale Ki Aankh Mein Gadbad Hai'

Further, the actor said that he met Sara with the same affection he showed her on the sets, and the trailer launch event was no different. He added that people chose not to see the affection there, an elderly man's fondness toward a young girl. "Dekhne wale ki aankh mein gadbad hai to kya kar sakte ho," he added.

Rakesh also pointed out that Sara’s parents, actor Raj Arjun and Sanya, were present at the Dhurandhar teaser launch, questioning why he would kiss her with any ill intent publicly on stage when her parents were there. He added that people are simply crazy to make such claims and just want to create an issue out of nothing on social media.

"I am not safeguarding myself. My voluminous body of work, which has touched people, is doing it for me. I recently went to a dinner with friends, and a lady approached me. Her son is physically and mentally challenged, but he loves my work and can comprehend it. That speaks more for me than anything will,” he concluded.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.