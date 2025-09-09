The Bengal Files: IMPPA Writes A Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Over Unofficial Ban of Vivek Agnihotri’s Film In West Bengal

Instagram: The Bengal Files Poster / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Bengal Files was released on Friday, September 5, 2025. While the film was released across the country, the makers have claimed that the theatre owners of West Bengal refused to screen the film, and it is unofficially banned in the state. Ahead of the release, producer and actress Pallavi Joshi had written an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, and now, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it.

Vivek Agnihotri posted the letter on X (Twitter). The letter reads, “Respected Sir, We, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), request your urgent intervention regarding the release of the film, The Bengal Files', produced by our member IAMBUDDHA Entertainment & Media LLP. The film has been duly certified by the Central Board of Film Certification for public exhibition and therefore has every legal right to be exhibited across the country. However, despite this, the film is not being allowed to release in the State of West Bengal. Though not officially banned, the film has been subjected to indirect restrictions that have denied the public its rightful opportunity to view it. The producers and distributors are facing intimidation and obstacles, while the State Government has failed to ensure the basic safety and law and order environment necessary for the free and fair release of the film (sic).”

Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association comes out strongly in support of #TheBengalFiles and writes to @PMOIndia @narendramodi to intervene against the illegal and unconstitutional banning of the film by the West Bengal government of @MamataOfficial. pic.twitter.com/hkaUpaM1Cl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2025

It further read, “We have to inform your kind self that heavy investments have gone into the making of this film, and recovery of these costs is possible only through its public exhibition and hence any restriction to its release will result in substantial financial losses for the producers, distributors and the film industry as a whole. We respectfully request your immediate intervention in this matter to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that the film is allowed to release without obstruction. We humbly submit that the State has a vital role in protecting certified works of art and in ensuring their free and secure exhibition. We trust you will take the necessary steps at the earliest to protect the rights of filmmakers and uphold the integrity of the certification process (sic)."

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection

The Bengal Files has failed to make a strong mark at the box office during the weekend. The film collected Rs. 6.75 crore in three days. On Monday, it was steady and approximately collected Rs. 1.10 crore, taking the four-day total to Rs. 7.85 crore.

The Bengal Files Budget

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 35 crore. So, clearly it needs to show a jump at the box office during the weekdays as well as the second weekend.