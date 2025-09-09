 Journalist Claims Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files Teaches Hindus To 'Hate' Muslims, Director Challenges Her To Debate
Vivek Agnihotri reacted strongly after a journalist alleged that The Bengal Files has been "rejected" by India. In a YouTube video, she claimed that the film attempted to "teach Indians to hate," specifically suggesting that it portrayed Hindus as being taught to hate Muslims. She further stated that social media influencers had been roped in to promote it

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
File photo of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri | ANI

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has hit back at a journalist who criticised his latest release The Bengal Files, calling it "propaganda" and accusing the film of spreading hate. The historical film, which released on September 5, has so far earned Rs 7.85 crore in India within its first four days. Despite mixed reviews, the film has led to intense debate both on and off social media.

On Tuesday (September 9), Agnihotri reacted strongly after a journalist alleged that the film has been "rejected" by India. In a YouTube video, she claimed that the film attempted to "teach Indians to hate," specifically suggesting that it portrayed Hindus as being taught to hate Muslims. She further talked about the box office performance of the film and alleged that social media influencers had been roped in to promote it.

Responding to these remarks, Agnihotri posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Dear @khanumarfa, thanks for your propaganda show on #TheBengalFiles. I challenge you to debate me anywhere. If you prove even one scene or one fact wrong, I’ll accept defeat. Will you accept, or run away again like a hate-mongering coward during #TheKashmirFiles?"

The director's rebuttal comes in line with his past experiences, as his 2022 film The Kashmir Files also faced similar allegations of being politically motivated. However, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

The Bengal Files, written and directed by Agnihotri, is based on the tragic events of Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots. It features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumarr, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee, and Simrat Kaur. With both criticism and support pouring in, the film has become the center of a heated cultural and political conversation, much like Agnihotri's previous works.

