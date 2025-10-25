Satish Shah Passes Away At 74: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor's LAST X Post With Shammi Kapoor & Govinda Goes Viral

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, at the age of 74 in Mumbai around 2:30 pm due to kidney failure. Best known for his iconic role as Indravadan Sarabhai in the popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, his sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in shock.

Satish Shah's Last Post Goes Viral After His Death

Satish's last post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account has gone viral, capturing widespread attention and leaving fans emotional. In it, he shared a throwback photo with Shammi Kapoor and Govinda, wishing Shammi on his birth anniversary on October 24.

In his caption, he wrote, "Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The news of Satish's death was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, who took to Instagram to share a video message and a picture of Satish Shah, writing, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti."

Satish Shah has appeared in several movies including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Fanaa, Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om, among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in the 2014 release, Humshakals, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

Satish Shah's funeral will be held on Sunday, October 26.